Grassley fights for Iowans

LTE

Sen. Chuck Grassley is a fighter. If we’ve learned nothing else from his decades of service to the state of Iowa, everyone must remember the fighter we have as our senator. Grassley is leading the fight to lower the cost of prescription drugs, give independent cattle producers a fair market, secure our border, protect the renewable fuel standard, support law enforcement, fight inflation, and hold the government accountable. These are all fights that affect every Iowan in one way or another. Prescription drug prices are totally out of control. Cattle producers are taken advantage of at every turn. The border is a mess. Renewable fuel is something we need to protect. Law enforcement is constantly under attack. Inflation is making life for every Iowan more expensive. Big government runs amok on a regular basis. Grassley will take on all of these fights for every Iowan, so we must keep him in Washington.

Andy Cable, Oelwein

