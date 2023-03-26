Presumption: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should win the Democratic nomination.

The Republicans should provide their team that hopefully will provide a robust challenge and nation-reunifying team.

Only one truly qualified, time tested and strong GOP conservative team exists that will serve all America. They are: Iowa U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley for president, and former Wyoming U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Cheney for vice president.

My advocacy, with the help of others regardless of ideology, started in the early 1950s. Today, I am a liberal Democrat and an unapologetic civil rights movement offspring.

My political activity has always been to unite all Americans and others to fight for rights and justice for all. The civil rights movement made our nation better regardless of race, creed, color, sex gender, gender identification, ideology, age, wealth, poverty, education, etc. Our primary concern is we are Americans first.

On April 4, regardless of party affiliation let’s brainstorm: How can we float the Grassley/Cheney team as the GOP choice.

Note: April 4 is the 35th anniversary of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. assassination. Is it a coincidence that 35 is also the minimum age to seek these offices?

Vernon Weems, Waterloo