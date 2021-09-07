 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grassley as interpreted through 'A Christmas Carol'
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Grassley as interpreted through 'A Christmas Carol'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

Ghost of Grassley Past: a noted Iowa representative.

Ghost of Grassley Present: sacrificed integrity at altar of political expediency.

Ghost of Grassley Yet to Come: legacy fades into oblivion as a formerly respectable politician.

Dale Goeke, Waverly

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Save American from Joe Biden
Letters

Save American from Joe Biden

America is back! So says the idiot in the White House. Actually the Taliban is back. Al-Qaida is back. High gas prices are back. Higher energy…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News