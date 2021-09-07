Grassley as interpreted through 'A Christmas Carol'
An open letter to Democrats, the fourth estate, and other liberals:
Granted, discovery of America, an important event. Columbus or a Viking first? But atrocities committed by Columbus' party cannot be overlooke…
America is back! So says the idiot in the White House. Actually the Taliban is back. Al-Qaida is back. High gas prices are back. Higher energy…
The recent Guest Opinion (Aug. 29) from three previous Waterloo police chiefs is an insult to all current Waterloo police officers.
When we have a crisis in our household we work together to solve the problem, not the blame game. So sick of our government playing the blame …
Back in the 1960s and '70s when malls were built, the U.S. was an industrial/manufacturing powerhouse.
Duane Lindberg's Aug. 11 column was predictable. The Christian right has a long history of hostility towards racial equality, reasoning it's n…
I was saddened to read former Waterloo Police Chief Bernie Koehrsen weigh in about the removal of the 1960s griffin logo as causing the low mo…
As a federal retiree, I am writing to raise awareness of the devastating effects of the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) experienced by ne…