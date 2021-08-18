Grandmother is appalled by mask mandate ban

I’m a grandma, not the mom of school-age kids, so the vote by Republicans in the Iowa Legislature to ban masks in schools affects me only indirectly. Still, I am appalled. Sorry to blame one party because I support bipartisanship, but only Republicans voted for the mandate. Speaker of the House Pat Grassley tweeted: “Parents, now you get to make the choice of whether your kids will wear a mask of not.” Gov. Reynolds said: “The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education.” Speaker Grassley and Gov. Reynolds, parents will not be in the classrooms. Do you honestly think that kindergarteners or first- or second-graders are going to remember what their parents may have said outside of school, or that they would “value personal responsibility and individual liberties” (Reynolds’ words) so as to make an informed decision about wearing a mask. Currently there are no vaccines for children under 12, so the Iowa Legislature put the best COVID mitigation strategy other than vaccines off the table. Shame on you. Note: For the week ending Aug. 5, COVID cases in children increased 31%, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.