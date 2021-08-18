 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grandmother is appalled by mask mandate ban
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Grandmother is appalled by mask mandate ban

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

I’m a grandma, not the mom of school-age kids, so the vote by Republicans in the Iowa Legislature to ban masks in schools affects me only indirectly. Still, I am appalled. Sorry to blame one party because I support bipartisanship, but only Republicans voted for the mandate. Speaker of the House Pat Grassley tweeted: “Parents, now you get to make the choice of whether your kids will wear a mask of not.” Gov. Reynolds said: “The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education.” Speaker Grassley and Gov. Reynolds, parents will not be in the classrooms. Do you honestly think that kindergarteners or first- or second-graders are going to remember what their parents may have said outside of school, or that they would “value personal responsibility and individual liberties” (Reynolds’ words) so as to make an informed decision about wearing a mask. Currently there are no vaccines for children under 12, so the Iowa Legislature put the best COVID mitigation strategy other than vaccines off the table. Shame on you. Note: For the week ending Aug. 5, COVID cases in children increased 31%, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Judy Benson, Cedar Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waterloo billboards are racist
Letters

Waterloo billboards are racist

Back the Blue has advertised on two billboards. One is on U.S. Highway 63 south of Franklin Street and the other is on Franklin across from Ha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News