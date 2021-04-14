Governor's policy on migrant kids repulsive

As adoptive parents of three, we find Gov. Kim Reynolds’ refusal to accept migrant children into the state repulsive. Unlike the lack of empathy of the governor, Iowans are a welcoming and hospitable people. The following quote of the journalist Charles M. Blow -- “One doesn’t have to operate with great malice to do great harm. The absence of empathy and understanding are sufficient." -- provides insight on how we reflect on our welcoming behaviors. Reynolds’ comment reminds us that almost all Iowans are immigrants, and that the ancestors of some of the recent immigrants were here long before we arrived. The governor’s comment is painful because it does not represent us or inspire the good intentions within us. Not everyone is blessed to be an adoptive parent, but anyone can support those who wish to be adoptive parents.