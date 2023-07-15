Recently a lawsuit was filed in the Iowa courts alleging that Gov. Kim Reynolds had violated Open Records Law when she purposely disregarded formal requests to view her office’s public records between April 2020 and April 2021. In many cases such a serious breach of law has led to removal of office.

However, in our governor's case, a convenient settlement was reached where she admitted no guilt and attorneys fees of $135,000 paid by the "state," which means you and I pay for her actions.

She and Republicans also passed Senate File 478 establishing an arbitration panel of three people to decide fairness of audits, this consisting of one from the party involved, one at the governor's discretion, and our state auditor --thus, two Republicans to one Democrat. They control future attempts to secure official papers from any state agencies for an audit.

Under this absurd new arrangement this panel can decide whether our elected state auditor is actually justified to do an audit on any state office, greatly restricting him from the duties we pay him to do.

Reynolds' increasing thirst for secrecy and power truly demonstrates she is no longer fit to be Iowa’s governor.

Mary McBee, Tama