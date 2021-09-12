Governor's lack of leadership is deadly

Governor Reynolds, when is enough going to be enough for you? What political capital is worth the pain, suffering, cost, and irreparable damage to families and communities caused by the unnecessary deaths that are the inevitable result of your policies? You're the ultimate SCOUT: Self-serving, careless, obstinate, uninformed, and thoughtless. (Criminal could be substituted for careless. How many deaths can be directly attributed to your lack of leadership?) Your insistent clinging to the concepts of personal responsibility and the honor system is ridiculous; people historically have done what serves them best in the moment, and the greater good is not a factor. COVID is not the monster under the bed that will disappear if you close your eyes tightly and tell yourself that it isn't real. It's real, it's deadly, and it's preventable, and the monster is you.