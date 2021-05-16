Governor's jobless pay decision is heartless

Once again we are subjected to the poorly thought out, heartless, and self-serving decision by Gov. Reynolds that effective June 12, the state of Iowa will end its participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs, citing a strong labor market and recovering economy. The meat packers and big corporations that contribute so heavily to her campaign are bemoaning their lack of workers, yet they are doing very little to increase wages or improve benefits and working conditions. Could they live on $7.25 per hour, while paying for child care, food, and rent? That extra financial support from the federal program meant the difference of having food on the table and a place to live. Maybe we should drop off the kids for day care at the governor's mansion. The new $400,000 taxpayer-funded fence would enclose a nice play yard. We'll also need to set up a food bank and a diaper distribution center, since the minimum-wage employees won't be able to afford those. With the eviction moratorium scheduled to end June 30, we will likely see a significant increase in homeless families. Terrace Hill Public Housing has a nice ring to it, don't you think? Well done, governor, as usual.