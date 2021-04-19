 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor's immigration comments show misplaced loyalties
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Governor's immigration comments show misplaced loyalties

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

Wrong response

All of us have personal loyalties. Loyalties are normal and for the most part are positive and natural. They promote cooperation (as well as competition), give us goals toward which we can work and generate philanthropy.

But when loyalties collide with morality (the difference between right and wrong) any decision made should be to do what is right, not influenced loyalty.

On Friday (April 9), a front page Courier article described that Gov. Kim Reynolds refused to commit Iowa to help in the humanitarian problem at our southern border, saying “It’s his (President Bidens’s) problem.”.

In my opinion, Reynold’s loyalty (to the Republican Party) has clouded her vision to do what is morally right; to meet needs of unfortunate citizens (particularly minors) from Central American countries.

And judging from recent letters to the editor, I question whether she is accurately representing her constitiuency on this issue.

John Keiser, Cedar Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats' policies are insane
Letters

Democrats' policies are insane

  • Updated

The Democrats in Congress knew that to impeach Donald Trump was unconstitutional and not to have the Supreme Court justice there presiding was…

Burden of Alzheimer's is growing
Letters

Burden of Alzheimer's is growing

The Alzheimer’s Association’s 2021 Alzheimer’s disease facts and figures report illustrates that the burden of Alzheimer’s across the nation c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News