Governor's immigration comments show misplaced loyalties

All of us have personal loyalties. Loyalties are normal and for the most part are positive and natural. They promote cooperation (as well as competition), give us goals toward which we can work and generate philanthropy.

But when loyalties collide with morality (the difference between right and wrong) any decision made should be to do what is right, not influenced loyalty.

On Friday (April 9), a front page Courier article described that Gov. Kim Reynolds refused to commit Iowa to help in the humanitarian problem at our southern border, saying “It’s his (President Bidens’s) problem.”.

In my opinion, Reynold’s loyalty (to the Republican Party) has clouded her vision to do what is morally right; to meet needs of unfortunate citizens (particularly minors) from Central American countries.

And judging from recent letters to the editor, I question whether she is accurately representing her constitiuency on this issue.

John Keiser, Cedar Falls

