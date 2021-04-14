Governor's comments on migrant kids appalling

I am appalled to read that the governor declined to allow any migrant children to enter the state saying, “It’s not our problem.” She is not our good Republican Gov. Robert Ray, who welcomed Southern Vietnamese at the close of the war. Our state is richer for their presence.

Our Iowa members of Congress go to the border to see. It is much easier to criticize than to be part of the solution.

Unless one is American Indian, our ancestors were all immigrants. They came fleeing endless European wars or for economic reasons coming with only one trunk per family and a lot of hope.

I am reminded of Matthew 25:31 where Jesus talked about behavior toward the "least of these," the story of the rich man and the beggar Lazarus who laid at the gate full of sores, and God’s stated reasons for punishing the Israelites in the Old Testament.

None of us gets through life without problems. My husband and I have been blessed by the many that care for us in difficult times. We all need others.

Helen Duncan, Cedar Falls

