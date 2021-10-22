 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Governor makes me ashamed to be an Iowan

  • 0
LTE

I am beyond disgusted that our governor, who has a slavish devotion to Donald Trump, would counsel Iowa National Guard members to "file for an exemption" rather than encouraging them to get the vaccine which is recommended by the FDA, CDC, and even her own Iowa Department of Public Health as reported by The Courier on Tuesday. I am referring to the same vaccine that Trump and his family members and Reynolds and her family members have received in order not to contract or spread this deadly disease. She continues to lead this state and our country down the same destructive path championed by Trump. I am ashamed to be an Iowan.

Kate McElligatt, Waterloo

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID agenda is not about health

COVID agenda is not about health

The CDC profits off vaccine patents. Its “nonprofit” foundation is funded by Big Pharma. Bill Gates, a primary benefactor to The World Economi…

The carnage on the highways

The carnage on the highways

A citizen just carrying a gun or knife is no reason for the cops to shoot the citizen. I’ll bet the citizen did not initiate that new policy o…

Biden is the real threat to freedom

Biden is the real threat to freedom

The principles of democracy — capitalism, free enterprise, human and civil rights, fair elections, free press and speech, inclusiveness, and e…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News