Governor makes me ashamed to be an Iowan

I am beyond disgusted that our governor, who has a slavish devotion to Donald Trump, would counsel Iowa National Guard members to "file for an exemption" rather than encouraging them to get the vaccine which is recommended by the FDA, CDC, and even her own Iowa Department of Public Health as reported by The Courier on Tuesday. I am referring to the same vaccine that Trump and his family members and Reynolds and her family members have received in order not to contract or spread this deadly disease. She continues to lead this state and our country down the same destructive path championed by Trump. I am ashamed to be an Iowan.