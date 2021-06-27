 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor, Legislature are censuring history
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Governor, Legislature are censuring history

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green recently wrote a guest column in The Courier laying out the challenges that Cedar Falls, like almost every city in the country, faces in becoming a fair and equitable place to everyone.

One of the interesting facts Green noted was that Cedar Falls, as recently as 1947, sanctioned housing discrimination by allowing covenants on building lots that prohibited the sale to non-Caucasians.

Many people have a hard time understanding or believing there is such a thing as institutional racism -- restrictive covenants are a perfect example.

Kim Reynolds and Pat Grassley do not believe students should know about those racist restrictions because, well, it could make some people feel uncomfortable. Of course most likely the people feeling uncomfortable just happen to be white.

Reynolds and Grassley have passed a ban on teaching students about the facts of institutional racism like restrictive covenants, among the many other “uncomfortable” facts of American history.

Reynolds, Grassley and Iowa Republicans not only want to censure history, they have gutted the rights of cities and counties regarding voting, taxes, zoning, clean water and even setting minimum wages.

Dick Dewater, Evansdale

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden voters can't complain
Letters

Biden voters can't complain

Let's start with $3 dollar gas. Almost 1 million immigrants will have crossed the border by the time this printed. Inflation is on the rise. A…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News