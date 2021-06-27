Governor, Legislature are censuring history

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green recently wrote a guest column in The Courier laying out the challenges that Cedar Falls, like almost every city in the country, faces in becoming a fair and equitable place to everyone.

One of the interesting facts Green noted was that Cedar Falls, as recently as 1947, sanctioned housing discrimination by allowing covenants on building lots that prohibited the sale to non-Caucasians.

Many people have a hard time understanding or believing there is such a thing as institutional racism -- restrictive covenants are a perfect example.

Kim Reynolds and Pat Grassley do not believe students should know about those racist restrictions because, well, it could make some people feel uncomfortable. Of course most likely the people feeling uncomfortable just happen to be white.

Reynolds and Grassley have passed a ban on teaching students about the facts of institutional racism like restrictive covenants, among the many other “uncomfortable” facts of American history.

Reynolds, Grassley and Iowa Republicans not only want to censure history, they have gutted the rights of cities and counties regarding voting, taxes, zoning, clean water and even setting minimum wages.

Dick Dewater, Evansdale

