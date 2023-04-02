Kids understand active shooter drills, lockdown drills and know where to run to escape danger. Have you seen kids running for safety on the evening news?

Legislators offer thoughts and prayers.

Iowa legislators regulate bathroom usage in schools, interfere with family health decisions and target LGBTQ students. Which kids do we value?

Young parents can’t find safe, reliable, available and affordable child care in Iowa. Is this on Iowa legislator’s agenda?

Legislators ban books, divert money away from public schools and make decisions on what should be taught in schools. Are Iowa legislators trained educators?

The recent settlement involving the University of Iowa and a group of athletes stipulated the individual to be in charge of diversity, equity and inclusion. The Iowa Legislature wants the regents universities to halt any plans for expanding DEI. Really?

Iowa wants to limit SNAP benefits to families who need it the most. Food banks fill backpacks for kids to take home on weekends. How about students in grades K-12 eating lunch at no cost to their families?

The majority of Iowans see the injustice in all of the above. Where are Governor Reynolds and her Republican legislators?

Julie Rokes, Dike