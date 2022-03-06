 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Governor keeps hitting new lows

  • 0
LTE

Every time I think that Gov. Reynolds has hit bottom, she starts to dig. Claiming that she is on the side of working people, her tax cuts are disproportionately in favor of the wealthy and her corporate donors. Millionaires will take home $112 in tax breaks for every dollar that medium and low-income earners will receive. Iowa is actively stopping rent relief for its most distressed renters, and less than 1% of the federal relief funds have been disbursed. Food assistance benefits are facing new restrictions. Public education is being defunded in favor of private and charter schools, books are being banned, and teaching "divisive concepts" in schools is prohibited. Today she signed a law forbidding transgender female athletes from competing in high school and college. Reynolds spoke about the nation moving backwards in her reply to the State of the Union address. Looks like she has some familiarity with that.

Linda Taylor, Cedar Falls

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get US out of illegal war in Yemen

Get US out of illegal war in Yemen

Since 2015 the U.S. has directly participated in the war in Yemen without authorization from Congress. This is a violation of Article I of our…

Song reminds us things never change

Song reminds us things never change

Just listened to a song performed by Anne Murray called “A Little Good News Today." It was performed in 2003. Nearly 20 years later our proble…

Get screened for colon cancer

Get screened for colon cancer

I have been an RN for 12 years and in digestive health for five years. Colon cancer awareness is important to me because my paternal grandmoth…

Try eating vegan for Lent

Try eating vegan for Lent

In Western churches, Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, six and a half weeks before Easter, and provides for a 40-day fast, in imitation of Jesus C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News