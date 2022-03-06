Governor keeps hitting new lows

Every time I think that Gov. Reynolds has hit bottom, she starts to dig. Claiming that she is on the side of working people, her tax cuts are disproportionately in favor of the wealthy and her corporate donors. Millionaires will take home $112 in tax breaks for every dollar that medium and low-income earners will receive. Iowa is actively stopping rent relief for its most distressed renters, and less than 1% of the federal relief funds have been disbursed. Food assistance benefits are facing new restrictions. Public education is being defunded in favor of private and charter schools, books are being banned, and teaching "divisive concepts" in schools is prohibited. Today she signed a law forbidding transgender female athletes from competing in high school and college. Reynolds spoke about the nation moving backwards in her reply to the State of the Union address. Looks like she has some familiarity with that.