Governor is putting children in peril

I wonder, what in our governor's mind makes her think it is OK to put our children and grandchildren that cannot be vaccinated into schools with changing COVID-19 variants, without the benefit of social distancing, masks and at least the same prevention measures that were used in the 2020-21 school year?
The federal government can overrule the random bad decisions that a state government makes. Maybe it is time.
Iowa state government has made not only bad, but dangerous decisions regarding the health and safety of our children and grandchildren. Those bad decisions can be corrected by federal government.
Steve O'Brien, Waterloo