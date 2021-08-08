 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor is putting children in peril
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Governor is putting children in peril

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

I wonder, what in our governor's mind makes her think it is OK to put our children and grandchildren that cannot be vaccinated into schools with changing COVID-19 variants, without the benefit of social distancing, masks and at least the same prevention measures that were used in the 2020-21 school year?

The federal government can overrule the random bad decisions that a state government makes. Maybe it is time.

Iowa state government has made not only bad, but dangerous decisions regarding the health and safety of our children and grandchildren. Those bad decisions can be corrected by federal government.

 Steve O'Brien, Waterloo

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clayson a typical Republican
Letters

Clayson a typical Republican

Dennis Clayson, the archetypal Republican. If the polls or the votes do not favor you, there is obviously something wrong with the polling and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News