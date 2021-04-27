 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor is correct on immigrant children
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Governor is correct on immigrant children

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

The vile reaction to Gov. Kim Reynolds' refusal to bail out President Biden on accepting illegal immigrants was incorrectly placed.

The president, not the governor, invited the vast multitudes to come to America. He refused to listen to the officials working at the border when he was told his blind attempt to build a greater Democratic voting block would turn into a catastrophe.

He is responsible for every single child who has been split from their family and used for extortion by the gangs sending them through.

President Obama built the cages, and now the cages are overwhelmed. If we had a president who was actually in charge she or he would have instituted a program with locals interested in taking legal immigrants.

Blaming this major crisis on anyone but President Biden is another example of the left avoiding responsibility for their own mistakes

Gary Watts, Riceville

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carrying a gun saved my life
Letters

Carrying a gun saved my life

I write in response to the April 18 letter from Max Schreiber of Cedar Falls. He laments the recent gun laws in Iowa. He said the Founding Fat…

Leftist lies must stop
Letters

Leftist lies must stop

Chauvin convicted; Potter indicted; no charges in the murder of Ashli Babbitt. Systemic injustice must go; socialists must go; the lies must stop.

Bravo, sir, for your letter
Letters

Bravo, sir, for your letter

After reading Mr. Matthew Cohea's letter to the editor (In God's image, April 14) I simply have to say, "Bravo, Mr. Cohea, bravo." Couldn't ha…

Police deserve our gratitude
Letters

Police deserve our gratitude

Did Kim Potter breach her duty as a police officer in her attempt to detain Daunte Wright? Did she fail to exercise what the law, in negligenc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News