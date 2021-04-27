Governor is correct on immigrant children

The vile reaction to Gov. Kim Reynolds' refusal to bail out President Biden on accepting illegal immigrants was incorrectly placed.

The president, not the governor, invited the vast multitudes to come to America. He refused to listen to the officials working at the border when he was told his blind attempt to build a greater Democratic voting block would turn into a catastrophe.

He is responsible for every single child who has been split from their family and used for extortion by the gangs sending them through.

President Obama built the cages, and now the cages are overwhelmed. If we had a president who was actually in charge she or he would have instituted a program with locals interested in taking legal immigrants.

Blaming this major crisis on anyone but President Biden is another example of the left avoiding responsibility for their own mistakes

Gary Watts, Riceville

