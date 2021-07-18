Governor cares more about pork than people

Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Republican governors pulled back the supplemental federal unemployment benefits. The thought was that lazy louts and drones were gaming the system. This from the same governor who put pork over people. Perhaps people have come to realize the free enterprise system is broken. Too many dead-end jobs, to many bad bosses, not enough day care, poor wages/benefits, bad working conditions. Perhaps people realized their time is also precious. Instead trying to use the state stick to drive workers into the daily grind, make work a better place, not pork versus people. The entire pandemic we heard about "business" from this governor; we always will because that is her mindset as is her party's. We will have a chance to fix that the next election.