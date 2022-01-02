Government should not pay medical bills of unvaccinated

To all the staunch proponents of "personal responsibility" and "my body, my choice," I have a suggestion: For those persons who are eligible for the COVID vaccine but refuse to take it, why don't we cap the amount of COVID-related medical bills that are paid for by the state and federal government? The evidence is overwhelming that vaccines and other mitigation practices are effective. While a person can choose not to avail themselves of these common-sense measures, I choose as a taxpayer to not be saddled with their staggering medical bills. The lack of personal responsibility is dealing a crushing blow to the health care system and to future generations who will have to ultimately pay the price. Please step up and do the right thing; our lives, and the quality of our lives, depend on it.