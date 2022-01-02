 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Government should not pay medical bills of unvaccinated

  • 0
LTE

To all the staunch proponents of "personal responsibility" and "my body, my choice," I have a suggestion: For those persons who are eligible for the COVID vaccine but refuse to take it, why don't we cap the amount of COVID-related medical bills that are paid for by the state and federal government? The evidence is overwhelming that vaccines and other mitigation practices are effective. While a person can choose not to avail themselves of these common-sense measures, I choose as a taxpayer to not be saddled with their staggering medical bills. The lack of personal responsibility is dealing a crushing blow to the health care system and to future generations who will have to ultimately pay the price. Please step up and do the right thing; our lives, and the quality of our lives, depend on it.

Linda Taylor, Cedar Falls

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

God bless Donald Trump

God bless Donald Trump

Just curious. Democrats and most two-faced rhinos have been calling Donald Trump a dictator and actually categorized him as another Hitler.

Biden turns his back on farmers

Biden turns his back on farmers

It’s time for Iowans to understand Joe Biden and the Democrats are working against rural America and America’s farmers. Under current law, far…

Fear mongering on COVID

Fear mongering on COVID

The country of Sweden having 1.2 million children has had no child die from COVID while having no mask mandate, in school teaching, giving chi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News