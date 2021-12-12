Government policies increase deer danger

There was a time when we didn't have these deer-vehicle crashes, and there was no deer hunting going on at that time. Since that time our state officials and bureaucrats have purposely managed deer to high populations to satisfy hunters who want plenty of live targets, and state departments and officials who want money from resident and out-of-state hunting licenses. This is causing deer-vehicle crashes, motorcyclists killed and injured, crop damage, higher insurance rates, and that army of armed strangers who trespass or shoot into property without permission. But our state lawmakers think its all worth the sacrifice to get votes from hunters and more money to the state from the sale of hunting licenses. They keep giving more rights to hunters, extended hunting seasons, use of silencers, use of snowmobiles, use of more firepower.
Get wildlife management out of hunters' control and get neutral personnel in management positions. Stop hunting/killing coyotes. They'd thin out the deer.
If deer hunting were stopped, deer would overpopulate for a short time, then get a disease and die out. This would be politically incorrect for those who want live targets and for the sale of hunting licenses.
Herman Lenz, Sumner