Government policies increase deer danger

There was a time when we didn't have these deer-vehicle crashes, and there was no deer hunting going on at that time. Since that time our state officials and bureaucrats have purposely managed deer to high populations to satisfy hunters who want plenty of live targets, and state departments and officials who want money from resident and out-of-state hunting licenses. This is causing deer-vehicle crashes, motorcyclists killed and injured, crop damage, higher insurance rates, and that army of armed strangers who trespass or shoot into property without permission. But our state lawmakers think its all worth the sacrifice to get votes from hunters and more money to the state from the sale of hunting licenses. They keep giving more rights to hunters, extended hunting seasons, use of silencers, use of snowmobiles, use of more firepower.