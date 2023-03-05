A few weeks ago President Biden gave the “State of the Union" address followed by the rebuttal by Gov. Sarah Sanders of Arkansas. His rambling speech lasted 72 minutes and could have been finished in five. It was obvious that he was struggling and having trouble reading the Tele-prompter. He has almost two years of his term left, and there is no way that he will ever finish. This means Vice President Kamala Harris will probably be the first female president. Won’t that be something? She is not as qualified as Biden, which isn’t saying much, and nobody likes her. The rebuttal by Sanders was right on target and lasted only 12 minutes. Most of us agreed with Biden when he said “we are in a fight for the very soul of this country," but Sanders hit the nail on the head when she said “this is not a battle between the Democrats and the Republicans but a battle between normal people and the crazies." When we think about the things that are happening in this country we know she is right. Great job, Sarah!