Gov. Reynolds is right: It is Biden's problem

I am amused how liberals express their opinions of Gov. Reynolds' reaction on dealing with the Harris-Biden idiotic, open-gate immigration policies and anti-America’s gradual destruction plan for our country’s welfare. Reynolds is 100% correct for stating “it's Biden’s problem,” not Iowa’s. We did not vote for this, and most common-sense people in this state and country feel the same way, regardless of what Biden voters supported last November. President Trump’s immigration plan was working and it was cleaning up our country, and now thanks to this current administration collapsing our security and now the integrity of this whole country is at serious risk with various criminals from numerous countries moving in by the thousands each week. No rules!