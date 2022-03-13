GOP's cruel partisanship is offensive

I have never been so offended in my life as I have been this year by the comments being made from the Iowa GOP. Legislators Rep. Holt, Rep. Kaufmann, Sen. Schultz, Sen. Chapman, Rep. Mommsen, Gov. Kim Reynolds, and several others have suggested legislation that not only Iowans should be alarmed about but should never be passed. I was Gov. Branstad’s education policy adviser for nearly five years in the 1990s, and I have never seen such cruel partisanship in my entire life. Given the last decade of GOP rule, programs have been slashed, lawsuits have increased, voting has been restricted, the percentage of the state budget for education decreased, women and LGBTQ people denigrated, educators demoralized, and self-centered egregious politics funded by outsiders, and yet, voters are seemingly unaware of what’s really happening.