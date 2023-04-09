Iowans value honesty and fairness and want waste, fraud, and abuse of their hard-earned tax dollars exposed, prosecuted, and stopped. State Auditor Rob Sand has done exactly that. He audits those who are spending taxpayers' dollars to make sure they are following the law and can account for how they are using our tax money. Basically, Sand ensures that taxpayers aren't being ripped off.

Kim Reynolds and the Republicans say they believe in "transparency." So, why are Reynolds and her fellow MAGA Republicans pushing SF478 which prevents Sand to audit, allows state officials to bury records and denies the auditor access to the courts to compel compliance? No watchdog means no accountability and leads to corruption.

By tying the auditor's hands, Iowa's could lose billions in federal funds for roads, bridges, businesses and innovations and our credit rating would suffer.

Taxpayers deserve honesty and accountability in the use of their tax dollars.

But, SF478 lets corrupt officials off the hook and hurts Iowa's access to federal funds and partnerships. Iowans need leaders who respect oversight and transparency. Tell your representative and senator to vote no on the pro-corruption, anti-watchdog bill SF478.

Karen Pratte, Waterville