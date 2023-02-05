What is wrong with the people in Des Moines running our state?

We will give $345 million to private schools, but $22 million on SNAP, which is a federal program they didn’t want to have meat in.

What is wrong with these people? Hungry children in Iowa, it not their fault. But make sure you let $345 million go to private schools. Because there are so many of them in Iowa.

That’s why I want my taxes dollars to go for. I remember when Iowa schools were 1 to 3 best in the USA. Now 39th. So let’s make private schools all over Iowa so we can go down to the 40s.

DeAnn Hoambreker, Waterloo