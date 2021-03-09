GOP pushing Iowa in the wrong direction

After living in Iowa most of my adult life, it is disheartening and alarming to watch the direction Iowa politics has taken the past few years. The Iowa GOP, which controls the Senate, House, and governor’s office, has taken a sharp political right turn and is now heading backwards. Iowa was once a state of moderate progressive politics supported by both political parties, including past governors Robert Ray and Tom Vilsack. The current Iowa GOP is proposing legislative initiatives that appear to be solutions in search of problems.

Iowans are well-informed, caring citizens, who have an even-handed, common sense approach to addressing challenges and solving problems. The current state of Iowa politics is not representing Iowa constituents. The legislative agenda that has been adopted is more aligned with a nationwide agenda adopted by GOP-controlled states. It doesn’t have to be this way. It’s time for change in Iowa, but not the kind proposed by the current Iowa governor and legislative majority leaders. Make your voices heard regarding the recent legislative initiatives. The 2022 and 2024 election cycles also offer opportunities to bring back a more balanced approach to Iowa politics.