ANDY NICHOLAS
DENVER --- I recently received a flyer from Sandy Salmon proclaiming her support for education and for teachers; it inspired me to write this letter. You may have other reasons, but please do not vote for any Republican because you think they support teachers and education, because they do not. Republicans stripped almost all bargaining rights from teachers; teachers don’t only bargain about things affecting their compensation, teachers can no longer bargain on topics that benefit education, like class size, preparation time, and training. Remember that they put through mid fiscal year budget cuts to universities and community colleges, which were needed to the balance the state budget after huge property tax cuts for business. Notice increasing tuition because of this. Community colleges and universities budgets have been cut. K-12 budgets have increased, but slower than inflation, this really is not an increase. Meanwhile representatives believe the state can afford income tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy. Iowa used to be known for education, but it is slipping. Stop the slip, the past two years of full Republican control have shown that they do not support teachers or education.
