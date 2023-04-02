Right now God is warning us with heavy rain, snow, floods, tornadoes, cold, heat, earthquakes and more extreme weather. Why? Because we are turning our back on his teachings -- abortion, transgender and sex. God made man and then made woman to be the partner.

In the end of time, God will judge us by his rules. When he judges us he will know which ones pushed all of these sinful ways. Homosexuality, changing sexes and abortion. If you are one of higher position and power you will be judged at a higher level. We had better get straight soon.