God is sending America a warning

The Nazis murdered nearly 6 million during the Holocaust. The U.S. has its own Holocaust (reported by the CDC), more than 63 million babies have been aborted since Roe v. Wade.

Wake up America. God is warning this world with floods, wildfires, tornadoes, murders and drought because of adultery and sexual perversion. They took God out of schools and even some churches, churches that change religion to accept perversion.

If you vote for someone who votes for abortion you will answer to God just like they will. God gave us all a conscience. Those that live these sinful lifestyles have lost their souls.

Time is getting short to put God back in our schools and our lives. Pray with your children and teach them God's ways.

Richard Sadler, Jesup

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0