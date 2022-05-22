God created nature, and animals aren't people

God and nature

In the Sunday, May 15, Courier, Randall Gann's letter repeated a Hubert Reeves quote intimating God is nature. As an alert to a misleading phrase, according to the Bible, God created nature in all its beauty. God is not interchangeable with nature. Reeves’ meaning should have stated “the nature he’s destroying was created by the God he’s worshiping,” although the word “destroying” is, at present, still a hyperbolic stance. Mankind is constantly innovating and improving with our God-given ingenuity. According to the Bible, God always was and always will be. He cannot be destroyed as Reeves believes of nature. How would Reeves explain that dichotomy?

On another note, which may be loosely related, God also gave humans dominion over the animals. Contrary to all those cute short videos you may see on Facebook, you are not a "mom or dad" to your beloved dog, and your daughter is not a "sister" to your cat. You are tasked to take care of these pets who are a blessing as companions, but they cannot ascend to human status.

Yes, God is invisible to the eye. So is the air we breathe and the life yet unborn. They are all essential.

Carol (Mrs. John) Petersen, Reinbeck

