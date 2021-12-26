God bless Donald Trump

Just curious. Democrats and most two-faced rhinos have been calling Donald Trump a dictator and actually categorized him as another Hitler.

Let’s review some things here. Trump never censored free speech. Democrats did that.

Trump never used media to silence his political opposition. Democrats are doing that.

Trump never threatened to take people's guns. Democrats are doing that.

Before you post your twisted opinions on this platform, fact-check yourself and remember. When ever you are pointing fingers, you have three pointing back.

God bless you from a proud deplorable and Trumpublican!

Eric Frey, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0