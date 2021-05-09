 Skip to main content
Glad the worst president ever is gone
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Glad the worst president ever is gone

LTE

Isn’t it a wonderful feeling of having four years of the worst president ever behind us and not have all the lies and deceit?

Fox News is as usual spreading garbage, nothing ever changed there.

Isn’t it wonderful on Sundays to hear that the president and first lady attend church; unlike Trump going to church services at a golf course and then lying about his score to make himself feel great?

Some say President Trump has done so much, and I agree that is the reason many of his kind are spending time in our federal prisons, because he has "done so much."

Look out, America, if he ever again has anything to say about it. Putin will be coming with thanks for your guns. First taste of it was Jan. 6, 2021.

There has been a bad stain in America; many will agree it is abortion. The GOP had control for many years. As usual they talk out of both sides of their mouths, lie and end up doing and saying nothing. Many Republicans still believe that Mexico is still going to pay for the wall!

Harold Flanscha, Denver

Tags

