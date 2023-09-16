While attending the University of Northern Iowa, the Latin word lux embossed its seal: light: come with open, unintimidated, critical thinking between faculty and students. If thinking/reasoning/writing was logical, grounded, thinking students were rewarded: merit/quality. If not, students likely failed. Professors, tenured and untenured, straightforwardly told students when they were injecting personal opinion or ideology into class discussions. We all experienced freedom of speaking/thinking. No indoctrination; no grade punishment if students disagreed among themselves or their professors. We were all the better/stronger for it.

Since late 1960s, anti-American values/thinking has been intellectually choking “the good old days” above out of the lives students and professors by replacing them with progressive/post-modern dogmatists who aggressively threaten students’ grades and pro-American professors’ tenure — firing can only occur for professional misconduct or financial emergencies. Recently, in some states, progressivists/post-modernists are being fired because of unprofessional conduct — grade punishment for students not acquiescing to anti-American indoctrination.

Here's where progressivists/post-modernists are really slick. They’re hijacking “tenure” and “academic freedom” by accusing students, faculty, boards of trustees of doing to them what they’ve been doing to “nonbelievers”; i.e., projection. “We’re being purged!” they bemoan. In reality, their crushing students’ minds, values, self-esteem is unprofessional.

True teachers’ mandate: Let there be lux.

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls