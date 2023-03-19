The only responsible action the Iowa Legislature can take with the governor's 1,600-page government reorganization bill is to table it until the 2024 session. That would give citizens who rely on government services, the employees who provide them, and the legislators themselves adequate time to study and communicate their suggestions and concerns. Thoughtful, informed review and development of better ways to organize resources for more effective delivery of services is a fundamental responsibility of leadership. That has been true of every successful organization I have ever been a part of -- from business to a Boy Scout troop to a church congregation. However, the governor's plan has been developed by an out-of-state consulting firm with no Iowa roots and almost no input from the Iowans who will be affected. I have also been involved in this type of reorganization in a business situation, and it was a disaster for both customers and employees. Gov. Branstad deliberately provided opportunity for citizen input between legislative sessions when he initiated major reorganization. That is the right model to follow now.