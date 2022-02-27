Get US out of illegal war in Yemen

Since 2015 the U.S. has directly participated in the war in Yemen without authorization from Congress. This is a violation of Article I of our Constitution and the War Powers Resolution of 1973 which grants Congress the power to declare war and authorize U.S. military involvement

A year ago, President Biden announced he would withdraw U.S. support from the Saudi-led coalition’s “offensive” operation in Yemen. However, last year the administration provided Saudi with over $1 billion in weaponry and continues to provide logistical support essential to their bombings. Hundreds of indiscriminate airstrikes have taken place killing civilians and damaging civilian infrastructures. Restricted access to food, fuel and medicine has resulted in over 16 million Yemenis living on the edge of starvation and over 2 million children suffering from acute malnutrition leading to slow and painful deaths.

The only way to end our complicity in this war is for Congress to act and reassert its authority over when and where our country goes to war.

I urge Rep. Ashley Hinson to support the introduction and passage of a Yemen War Powers Resolution.

Mary Reinking, Oelwein

