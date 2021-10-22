Get the vaccine, protect your community

To all you people who say they won’t get a vaccine because they should not be mandated to get a vaccine: You are right. You shouldn’t have to be mandated. You should willingly take the vaccine to protect the people in your life. This is not all about you!

If you live in a community or in a family, have friends, go to work or school, this is not all about you! It is about the safety of everyone around you.

If you live alone in the woods with no family, friends, coworkers and supplies are not being delivered, don’t get vaccinated.

If by a small chance you do get COVID, stay at home and take care of yourself. Do not call the doctor and don’t go to the hospital.

You take care of “No. 1.” You.

Why should anyone put themselves at risk to care for you?

Marcella Turner, La Porte City

