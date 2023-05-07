Some facts:

An April NPR poll found that 61% of Americans support abortion while 37% of Americans oppose abortion.

An April 23 Associated Press-NORC Center Poll indicated that 71% of Americans “say gun laws should be stricter," including about half of Republicans, the vast majority of Democrats and a majority of those in gun-owning households.”

You know what camp you are in. When you go to vote, be true to yourself and vote for the candidate that represents you.

Do your research on the incumbents and challengers with respect to sources of money. We have all seen the recent news about Justice Thomas and his accepting free travel and gifts Harlan Crow. In my job, accepted anything greater than $25 was not permitted. What is your position on influence/bribery?

Some folks are taking shots at Biden for his age. Well, we have senators and representatives that are pushing 90+ years old. Any concerns there?

In summary:

Vote for what you believe in; research and use data.

Get the money and influence out of our our politics.

Representatives and senators should be on term limits -- it makes it harder for the lobbyists to influence.

Tim Murphy, Waterloo