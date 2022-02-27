Get screened for colon cancer

I have been an RN for 12 years and in digestive health for five years. Colon cancer awareness is important to me because my paternal grandmother died from it. My maternal grandfather was screened, diagnosed, and treated for his colon cancer and is still living.

Colorectal cancer is cancer that occurs in the colon or rectum. It often is called colon cancer for short. It is a cancer that affects men and women and is currently the second-leading cancer according to the CDC and the third-leading per the American Cancer Society. The American Cancer Society estimates 106,180 new cases of colon cancer and 44,850 new cases of rectal cancer in 2022.

The best way for colon cancer detection is by colonoscopy where you are screened for precancerous polyps -- abnormal growths -- that can be removed before they turn into cancer. Nine out of 10 people whose cancer is found early and treated appropriately are still alive five years later per the CDC.

If you are 45 years old or older, get screened now. If you think you may be at increased risk for colorectal cancer, speak with your doctor about when to begin screening.

Felicia Cooper, Jesup

