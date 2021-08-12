Get children vaccinated before school starts

Vaccinate kids

Parents, as you start buying school supplies for your teenager, be sure to include the COVID-19 vaccine in your return-to-school plan. Iowa has become a hot spot for the disease and COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The good news is that only about 3% of those hospitalized for the disease have been vaccinated.

Schools in Iowa cannot require masking due to actions of the state Legislature this past spring. According data this week from the Iowa Department of Public Health, only 25% of children 12-15 and 34% of 16-17 year-olds vaccinated. Unlike last year when most students were masked, this fall schools will likely become central source of spread in the community.

The good news is parents have the power to keep their family safe by making sure their eligible children are vaccinated before finding themselves in the crowded halls of a middle or high school. By getting the vaccine now, your child will have a high level of immunity on the first day of school and could be fully vaccinated in time for homecoming!

Dr. Jeremy Whitaker, Cedar Falls

president, Iowa Public Health Association

(and father of two kids in school)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0