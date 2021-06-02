George Floyd and critical race theory

George Floyd was killed by a cop a year ago. Within two weeks, the cop was jailed. Despite early action, the country suffered over $1 billion in property damage, at least 25 deaths, and countless small businesses lost forever. The cop was tried and justice was served. Floyd’s family has been given an empathy-driven $30 million, and the cop, virtually life.

The BLM organization saw an opportunity and, notwithstanding how swiftly justice was being applied, claimed "systemic racism" early on, which was mindlessly repeated liberally. (Yet, racism was never even claimed in trial).

Now, critical race theory (which simply teaches race hate) is not only being taught in schools all over, it's a course becoming mandatory to all employees of certain corporations and banks. If white, there can be no redemption -- you are a “racist” forever (based on skin color alone). If it doesn't ring true to you, you must repeat it until it does, and there will be consequences. Accordingly, Blacks will forever be “victims.”

They saw the empathy in your eyes as you watched the video and as evil does, they stepped in and rode that emotion, having many actually kneeling apologetically in courtyards. This is Marxism.

Carol (Mrs. John) Petersen, Reinbeck

