LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Genealogy request from Australia for Courier readers

LTE

Researching from Australia, I was amazed to find your “Call the Courier” from April 9, 2018, regarding the Chinese “Quong Kee” Laundry in Waterloo, which was run by “Lee Wong” in the 1950s. I believe he may have been the biological father my mother-in-law has been searching for information on and would really appreciate any information or images any of your local readers may have about him or the laundry. Born in 1899 in Canton, China, he resided in the Waterloo area from around 1918, passing away in Dysart in 1986, aged 87. He may also have been known as “George Wong Lee”, “Benny/Bennie Wong” or “Benjamin Wong”. If it was him, he has a daughter, two grandchildren and a great grandchild in Australia who would be fascinated to know more about him! 

Nikki Wight, 11 14th St.,

Gawler Couth, South Australia, Australia

