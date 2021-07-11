Gen. Milley might be learned, but he's not wise

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley’s “credentials” (a “prestigious” education and having climbed the military rank ladder) do not make him wise. “Wise” would have him understanding that the purpose of the historical “3/5ths clause” of the Constitution (which he recklessly called “3/4") as pertains to slaves, was not an affront to slaves; It was actually an anti-slavery apportionment provision designed to limit pro-slavery Southern representation in Congress. (https://wallbuilders.com/black-history-issue-2001/)

Milley bragged on the books he’s read on authoritarian, dictatorial and ruthless leaders, but failed (purposely?) to exhibit knowledge of his own history. Presently he is trying to understand “white rage” and fails to recognize that it is merely a contrived term to distract from the black rage we have been witnessing. Our military leaders need to concentrate on protecting our country by being strong and battle-ready, not “woke.”

The First Amendment (freedom of speech) specifically exists for the very speech with which one does not agree.

Mr. Fred Abraham contradicts his “defend forever” claim by targeting such speech in the person of Tucker Carlson by ending with “Let’s abandon Tucker and Fox” in the same column.

Carol (Mrs. John) Petersen, Reinbeck

