 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Fund the child care our children deserve

  • 0
LTE

To solve a problem, the first step is finding what the actual problem is. Early childhood teachers and caregivers go into the profession for the love of kids, but leave for the lack of a living wage and benefits. Caregiver turnover is bad for young children, but low pay, no insurance, little time off force caregivers instead to take that Starbucks job in order to support their own families. The child care crisis will not be solved until policymakers quit seeing the issue as a need to expand the warehouse space for families to stick their kids, as current HF2131 and HSB539 propose. Removing regulations for keeping children safe, healthy, and developing properly will not convince moms to go back to their jobs. Child education and care centers have empty rooms, or close all together due to staffing shortages. The solution? Develop state support for child care by switching from a market price model, which HF 2127 enshrines — kept low by low caregiver wages that low-paid families can afford — to an actual cost model. Our children are worth solution-based policies. Contact your state representative and senator and tell them to vote against the false solutions in HF2127, HF2131, and HSB539.

People are also reading…

Linda Fitzgerald, Cedar Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The greed of the Me Generation

The greed of the Me Generation

This country has become a country of "give me." Even our college athletes want to be paid, even though they are getting their educations paid …

Flat tax wouldn't really be flat

Flat tax wouldn't really be flat

News coverage of the Republican flat tax proposals make it clear that the objective is to have everyone pay 4% (or even less in the Senate pro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News