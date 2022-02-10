Fund the child care our children deserve

To solve a problem, the first step is finding what the actual problem is. Early childhood teachers and caregivers go into the profession for the love of kids, but leave for the lack of a living wage and benefits. Caregiver turnover is bad for young children, but low pay, no insurance, little time off force caregivers instead to take that Starbucks job in order to support their own families. The child care crisis will not be solved until policymakers quit seeing the issue as a need to expand the warehouse space for families to stick their kids, as current HF2131 and HSB539 propose. Removing regulations for keeping children safe, healthy, and developing properly will not convince moms to go back to their jobs. Child education and care centers have empty rooms, or close all together due to staffing shortages. The solution? Develop state support for child care by switching from a market price model, which HF 2127 enshrines — kept low by low caregiver wages that low-paid families can afford — to an actual cost model. Our children are worth solution-based policies. Contact your state representative and senator and tell them to vote against the false solutions in HF2127, HF2131, and HSB539.