 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

From the mouths of babes comes COVID wisdom

  • 0
LTE

A number of weeks ago Kambridge Mason Wainscott, a student at Calvary Baptist Academy in Waterloo wrote a column in The Courier, the title of which was: Are we confident vaccines are safe and effective? This young man, a freshman, stated his position so succinctly I wanted to stand up and cheer! I agree with him 1000%! And here is the thing that bothers me the most: as he stated "One of the most disturbing things about this vaccine (and COVID in general) is the censorship of the opposing view. Never in the history of this country has free speech been so hindered and suppressed." It makes one wonder what they are hiding if they won't allow differing points of view from their own. Recently a relative got COVID, had the antibody infusion and was so much better in 48 hours "it was like night and day." And then his doctor told him that if he wanted to get the vaccine, he should wait at least 90 days because the vaccine would attack/destroy his own natural antibodies for having had COVID. How many times have you heard that? Like never. Not only that, your own natural antibodies are 27% more effective that any vaccine. Just more to consider before you get the shot.

I am sure his parents are very proud of this young man. I would be for sure.

Sue Fowlkes, Cedar Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Do you miss Trump yet?

Do you miss Trump yet?

Are you missing President Trump yet? It’s only been 10 months, but President Joe Biden has taken the greatest country ever and turned it into …

COVID agenda is not about health

COVID agenda is not about health

The CDC profits off vaccine patents. Its “nonprofit” foundation is funded by Big Pharma. Bill Gates, a primary benefactor to The World Economi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News