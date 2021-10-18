From the mouths of babes comes COVID wisdom

A number of weeks ago Kambridge Mason Wainscott, a student at Calvary Baptist Academy in Waterloo wrote a column in The Courier, the title of which was: Are we confident vaccines are safe and effective? This young man, a freshman, stated his position so succinctly I wanted to stand up and cheer! I agree with him 1000%! And here is the thing that bothers me the most: as he stated "One of the most disturbing things about this vaccine (and COVID in general) is the censorship of the opposing view. Never in the history of this country has free speech been so hindered and suppressed." It makes one wonder what they are hiding if they won't allow differing points of view from their own. Recently a relative got COVID, had the antibody infusion and was so much better in 48 hours "it was like night and day." And then his doctor told him that if he wanted to get the vaccine, he should wait at least 90 days because the vaccine would attack/destroy his own natural antibodies for having had COVID. How many times have you heard that? Like never. Not only that, your own natural antibodies are 27% more effective that any vaccine. Just more to consider before you get the shot.