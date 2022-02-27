 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Freedom is not a dirty word

  • 0
LTE

The mainstream media is at it again. They are trying to make the word "freedom" a negative word. They are referring to the Canadian truckers, who are peacefully protesting the Canadian government's vaccine mandate with the words "we want our freedom," as extremists.

The word freedom is not a negative word! It is the word on which our country was founded. It describes what our government and other One World Order governments are trying to take away from us. We want to maintain our freedom. Freedom should never be a negative word, nor is it a racist word.

Everyone should stand strong for freedom and never let its meaning be changed or the word deleted from our vocabulary as "racist."

Karen Johnson, Waterloo

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mathis is out of touch with Iowans

Mathis is out of touch with Iowans

It took me a moment to remember that I don’t live in California or New York when I heard that Democratic congressional candidate Liz Mathis re…

Not a fan of Froma Harrop

Not a fan of Froma Harrop

Froma Harrop's column in Friday's (Feb. 11) paper could be summarized/paraphrased in one sentence: "The emperor's new clothes look fabulous!"

County caucuses need improvement

County caucuses need improvement

I can't say that I was happy with this year's Democratic caucus. Oh sure, I want Iowa to keep its first-in-the-nation status, but the mixture …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News