Freedom is not a dirty word

The mainstream media is at it again. They are trying to make the word "freedom" a negative word. They are referring to the Canadian truckers, who are peacefully protesting the Canadian government's vaccine mandate with the words "we want our freedom," as extremists.

The word freedom is not a negative word! It is the word on which our country was founded. It describes what our government and other One World Order governments are trying to take away from us. We want to maintain our freedom. Freedom should never be a negative word, nor is it a racist word.

Everyone should stand strong for freedom and never let its meaning be changed or the word deleted from our vocabulary as "racist."

Karen Johnson, Waterloo

