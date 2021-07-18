Fraud Fighters phone service disappoints
I am looking forward to the time that Waterloo chooses to honor West High graduate and Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Nicole Hannah-Jones w…
Every Iowan should read the so apropos and factual article by Scott McFetridge of The Associated Press (Des Moines faces extreme measures to f…
This is in response to the letter by Dave Thomas (Letters, July 11). Yes, we do need traffic cams and not just for revenue. Have you not paid …
Warped priorities
I was downtown Waterloo recently to drop off a piece of jewelry at Roth’s for repair. I parked in the new Grab-N-Go free 15 minute parking. I …
Waterloo is getting even more traffic cameras. We don't need any more, we need to get rid of the ones we already have. Twice I have gotten a t…
Iowans voted in record numbers last November. Our Legislature responded by passing voter suppression laws outlawing practices expanding access…
Tokyo 2020 should the last thing on our minds. The decision to go into emergency obviously has the consequence of effectively closing the gate…
The Founders of our country wisely placed the power to declare war in the hands of Congress rather than just the executive branch of our gover…
Professor Fred Abraham’s ad hominem attack on Tucker Carlson on July 4 is a new low, even for him.