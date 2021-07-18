 Skip to main content
Fraud Fighters phone service disappoints
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Fraud Fighters phone service disappoints

Why do the Fraud Fighters promote fraud by advertising a phone number to RSVP for the luncheon July 21 and then making you go through a series of scammers trying to sell you stuff and not allowing a way to RSVP?

Robert Holmlund, Cedar Falls

