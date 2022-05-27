 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Franken is the right candidate for Iowa

As a child war survivor, I never imagined I would see what's happening in Europe today: countries going through old tunnels, military exercises and food shortage concerns, NATO soldiers walking on the streets of my native country of Bosnia as threats of another war emerge.

Many people have asked me: "I'm praying for Ukraine, what else can we do to help?"

My response: Vote! Vote for candidates that will support NATO and America's leadership in the world.

The good news is Iowa has one of the best candidates that has ever run for U.S. Senate in Admiral Mike Franken. His 40 years of service is what we need in this critical moment in history.

Right now, bombs are being dropped on innocent people. There are children out there wondering: When is it going to stop? When are the good guys going to help us? I understand those thoughts and fears all too well. Once upon a time, I was one of those children.

It is important that America maintain its leadership in the world, and that is why I am compelled to use my voice to urge you to vote for Admiral Mike Franken on June 7.

Anesa Kajtazovic, Waterloo

