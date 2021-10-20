 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor

Frank Darrah has vision, experience for Cedar Falls

  • 0
LTE

Frank Darrah has been on the Cedar Falls City Council since 2006, and for the past 16 years Darrah has consistently used data, common sense and compromise to make good decisions on behalf of our city.

In addition to his 16 years on the council, Darrah has 38 years in city government including his service on the planning and zoning and parks and recreation commissions. We need new ideas coupled with experience to continue the vision for the city of Cedar Falls.

Please support Frank Darrah for the Cedar Falls City Council in the upcoming election Nov. 2.

Stacey Bentley, Cedar Falls

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID agenda is not about health

COVID agenda is not about health

The CDC profits off vaccine patents. Its “nonprofit” foundation is funded by Big Pharma. Bill Gates, a primary benefactor to The World Economi…

Biden is the real threat to freedom

Biden is the real threat to freedom

The principles of democracy — capitalism, free enterprise, human and civil rights, fair elections, free press and speech, inclusiveness, and e…

The carnage on the highways

The carnage on the highways

A citizen just carrying a gun or knife is no reason for the cops to shoot the citizen. I’ll bet the citizen did not initiate that new policy o…

Do you miss Trump yet?

Do you miss Trump yet?

Are you missing President Trump yet? It’s only been 10 months, but President Joe Biden has taken the greatest country ever and turned it into …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News