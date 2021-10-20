Frank Darrah has vision, experience for Cedar Falls

Frank Darrah has been on the Cedar Falls City Council since 2006, and for the past 16 years Darrah has consistently used data, common sense and compromise to make good decisions on behalf of our city.

In addition to his 16 years on the council, Darrah has 38 years in city government including his service on the planning and zoning and parks and recreation commissions. We need new ideas coupled with experience to continue the vision for the city of Cedar Falls.