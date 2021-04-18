Founders were unaware of semi-automatic weapons

Once again our Republican legislators have gone off the deep end with their liberal gun laws by eliminating almost all gun laws in this state. They and our "humble leader" have passed and signed into law the most imbecilic "liberal gun law(s)" we have ever witnessed in Iowa. Perhaps we will have more Iowans who will do the right thing and not need "restrictive guidance" of our laws because, and I quote Gov. Reynolds, "Iowans can be trusted to do the right thing." What about the recent murder of a long-serving Iowa State Trooper? He put his life on the line for all Iowans, including the dolts that decided Iowans don't need to have permits to purchase any type of gun they want. I might add high-capacity magazines, assault style rifles and handguns (semi-automatic) which can use high-capacity magazines. Virtually thousands of rounds of whatever caliber a shooter "needs" or wants.