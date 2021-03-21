Former Waterloo doctor says: Get vaccinated

As a concerned Waterloo native and retired Waterloo physician, I am writing to strongly urge everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccination. I am grateful for the hundreds of Northeast Iowans that entrusted me with their health care for 35 of the 39 years I was in practice.

Vaccination and other aspects of pandemic care have become a politicized issue. The virus does not care. Science is the only reasonable solution to this murderous problem. We are so blessed to have developed three approved vaccines without any shortcuts to the trials and testing of these life-saving and potentially pandemic-ending solutions, but to end the pandemic we must have 70-85% of all people vaccinated ASAP.

I have had two doses of vaccine without any adverse affects.

Please get vaccinated for your family, friends, neighbors, the community at large, and especially for yourself.

Also please follow CDC guidelines regarding masks, social distancing, and hand washing to get us closer to the life that we used to have. Wishing everyone good health and happiness.

Dr. Kent D. Miller, Green Valley, Arizona

