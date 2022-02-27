Former superintendent: Voucher scheme would cheat urban schools

As the retired Waterloo Community Schools superintendent, I am apprehensive about what vouchers will do to urban public schools.

Private schools are great and private schools are choices that parents make for many reasons, and they pay for that right.

Urban public schools will experience “white flight” if vouchers are approved. For example, we were changing school boundaries in Waterloo, and after one of our public meetings, a parent of a school that would increase the minority population said to me, “I don’t want my kids to go to school with those kids.”

I asked her if she meant poor kids, kids that dressed differently, kids from other countries that don’t speak excellent English or kids that may not take daily baths?

She said, “You know exactly what I mean.”

I responded, “No. Please help me out?”

She turned and started to walk away, stopped, and said, “Minorities that don’t look like my children!”

I knew what she was saying but wanted to hear it from her. She withdrew her child and went to a private school.

Public schools are public, and parents don’t have to pay tuition. Private schools are great alternatives for parents and must pay their tuition.

Dewitt Jones, Waukee

